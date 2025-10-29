Hyperfine (HYPR) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 1.73

The average one-year price target for Hyperfine (NasdaqGM:HYPR) has been revised to $1.73 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $1.45 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.98% from the latest reported closing price of $1.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyperfine. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYPR is 0.01%, an increase of 24.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.84% to 11,427K shares. The put/call ratio of HYPR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,390K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fosun International holds 1,742K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,115K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 89.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYPR by 102.68% over the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 899K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 812K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

