Hyperfine (HYPR) ACTION PMR Study Targets Better Stroke Care

Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR, the renowned medical device company behind the groundbreaking Swoop system, recently announced a significant stride in its stroke care initiatives. The company has initiated an international, multi-site observational study — ACuTe Ischemic strOke detectioN with Portable MR or ACTION PMR — aimed at integrating the Swoop system into stroke diagnosis and treatment workflow.

Swoop is the world's first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance brain imaging system. By forming an advisory board of world-renowned stroke experts, Hyperfine demonstrates its commitment to advancing stroke treatment worldwide.

Improving Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment

The ACTION PMR study focuses on utilizing point-of-care brain imaging to identify strokes and salvageable brain tissue, which can lead to more effective treatments and improved patient outcomes. The American Academy of Neuroradiology recommends MRI scans for diagnosing acute ischemic stroke but the limited availability of MRI scanners near acute care settings is a challenge. Hyperfine's Swoop system addresses this need by providing readily accessible brain imaging solutions.

The study is led by four distinguished investigators, Dr. W. Taylor Kimberly of Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Adnan Siddiqui of the University at Buffalo, Dr. Vivien Lee of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Dr. Keith Muir of the University of Glasgow. Their collective expertise will contribute to refining stroke diagnosis and care, especially for patients who do not immediately qualify for thrombectomy.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Role of the Stroke Advisory Board

In addition to the ACTION PMR study, Hyperfine has formed a stroke advisory board. This board will provide valuable insights and experiences to guide the impact and define the role of the Swoop system in acute stroke care.

Market Prospect

The global stroke management market shows promising prospects, driven by various factors. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market generated $31.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $67.77 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors such as increased healthcare awareness, a rise in tobacco users, a growing incidence of diabetes and an expanding geriatric population contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, advancements in stroke detection and treatment technologies support market expansion.

Price Performance

In the past year, HYPR shares have surged 48.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 18.5%.

