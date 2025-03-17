HYPERFINE Earnings Results: $HYPR Reports Quarterly Earnings

HYPERFINE ($HYPR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, missing estimates of -$0.14 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $2,320,000, missing estimates of $3,060,000 by $-740,000.

HYPERFINE Insider Trading Activity

HYPERFINE insiders have traded $HYPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS TEISSEYRE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,037 shares for an estimated $6,264.

HYPERFINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of HYPERFINE stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HYPERFINE Government Contracts

We have seen $10,000 of award payments to $HYPR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

