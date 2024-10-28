News & Insights

Hypercharge Networks Powers King George Hub with EV Stations

October 28, 2024 — 11:33 am EDT

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSE:HC) has released an update.

Hypercharge Networks Corp. has successfully delivered 778 electric vehicle charging stations to the King George Hub development in Surrey, BC, marking a notable achievement in sustainable urban development. This installation is part of a collaboration with PCI Developments, making the hub one of the most EV-ready destinations in the region. The project underscores the potential for innovative technology to transform communities and support the future of transportation.

