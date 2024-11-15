News & Insights

Hypercharge Boosts Port Electrification and CFO Resignation

November 15, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSE:HC) has released an update.

Hypercharge Networks Corp. has enhanced the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s electrification efforts by supplying advanced EV charging stations, reinforcing its role in sustainable fleet management. Additionally, the company announced the resignation of its CFO, Navraj Dosanjh, effective January 2025, and is searching for his successor.

