Hypebeast Limited Declares Interim Cash Dividend

November 22, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hypebeast (HK:0150) has released an update.

Hypebeast Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.00179 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders looking to capitalize on this opportunity should note the ex-dividend date of December 5, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 23, 2024. This move could attract investors interested in dividend-yielding stocks.

For further insights into HK:0150 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

