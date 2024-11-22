Hypebeast Limited Declares Interim Cash Dividend

Hypebeast (HK:0150) has released an update.
Hypebeast Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.00179 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders looking to capitalize on this opportunity should note the ex-dividend date of December 5, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 23, 2024. This move could attract investors interested in dividend-yielding stocks.
