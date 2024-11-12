News & Insights

Hypebeast Limited To Announce Interim Financial Results

November 12, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Hypebeast (HK:0150) has released an update.

Hypebeast Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 22, 2024, to discuss the release of its unaudited interim financial results for the first half of 2024 and consider the possibility of an interim dividend. This announcement could intrigue investors and market watchers interested in the company’s financial performance and dividends.

