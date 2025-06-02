$HYMC stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HYMC stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,327,541 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HYMC:
$HYMC Insider Trading Activity
$HYMC insiders have traded $HYMC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIANE R GARRETT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,169 shares for an estimated $39,524.
- STANTON K RIDEOUT (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,675 shares for an estimated $31,965.
- REBECCA JENNINGS (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,559 shares for an estimated $19,872.
- DAVID BRIAN THOMAS (SVP, General Manager) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,265 shares for an estimated $15,847.
- MARNI WIESHOFER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,248 shares for an estimated $4,971.
$HYMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $HYMC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 82,982 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,861
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 47,385 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,527
- UNIVERSAL- BETEILIGUNGS- UND SERVICEGESELLSCHAFT MBH added 42,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,080
- GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 41,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,936
- FORE CAPITAL, LLC removed 40,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,400
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 38,269 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,991
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 27,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,344
