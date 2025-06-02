$HYMC stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HYMC stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,327,541 of trading volume.

$HYMC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HYMC:

$HYMC insiders have traded $HYMC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIANE R GARRETT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,169 shares for an estimated $39,524 .

. STANTON K RIDEOUT (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,675 shares for an estimated $31,965 .

. REBECCA JENNINGS (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,559 shares for an estimated $19,872 .

. DAVID BRIAN THOMAS (SVP, General Manager) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,265 shares for an estimated $15,847 .

. MARNI WIESHOFER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,248 shares for an estimated $4,971.

$HYMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $HYMC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

