News & Insights

Stocks
HYMC

$HYMC stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 18, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$HYMC stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,672,881 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $HYMC:

$HYMC Insider Trading Activity

$HYMC insiders have traded $HYMC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DIANE R GARRETT (President & CEO) sold 3,828 shares for an estimated $9,305
  • MARNI WIESHOFER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,248 shares for an estimated $4,971.
  • STANTON K RIDEOUT (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 1,136 shares for an estimated $3,169

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HYMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $HYMC stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $HYMC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HYMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.