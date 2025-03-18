$HYMC stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HYMC stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,672,881 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HYMC:
$HYMC Insider Trading Activity
$HYMC insiders have traded $HYMC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIANE R GARRETT (President & CEO) sold 3,828 shares for an estimated $9,305
- MARNI WIESHOFER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,248 shares for an estimated $4,971.
- STANTON K RIDEOUT (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 1,136 shares for an estimated $3,169
$HYMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $HYMC stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 868,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,919,110
- UBS GROUP AG added 336,338 shares (+4223.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $743,306
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 57,794 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $144,485
- GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 41,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,936
- FORE CAPITAL, LLC removed 40,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,400
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 31,984 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,684
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 28,142 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,193
