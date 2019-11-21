HYLS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (Symbol: HYLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.03, changing hands as low as $48.01 per share. First Trust Tactical High Yield shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYLS's low point in its 52 week range is $44.43 per share, with $48.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.