Markets
HYLS

HYLS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (Symbol: HYLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.83, changing hands as high as $46.85 per share. First Trust Tactical High Yield shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

First Trust Tactical High Yield 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HYLS's low point in its 52 week range is $37.4562 per share, with $49.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HYLS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular