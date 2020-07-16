HYLS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (Symbol: HYLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.83, changing hands as high as $46.85 per share. First Trust Tactical High Yield shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYLS's low point in its 52 week range is $37.4562 per share, with $49.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.76.

