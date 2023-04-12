HYLS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (Symbol: HYLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.92, changing hands as high as $39.98 per share. First Trust Tactical High Yield shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYLS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.07 per share, with $45.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.