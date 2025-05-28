$HYLN stock is up 35% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HYLN stock has now risen 35% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,157,172 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HYLN:
$HYLN Insider Trading Activity
$HYLN insiders have traded $HYLN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON PANZER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $45,599
- GOVINDARAJ RAMASAMY (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $22,599
- GREG STANDLEY (Chief Accounting Officer.) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $5,649
$HYLN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $HYLN stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,355,951 shares (+27.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,898,331
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 842,772 shares (+65.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,179,880
- INVESCO LTD. added 813,593 shares (+43.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,139,030
- MORGAN STANLEY added 652,335 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $913,269
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 600,000 shares (+171.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $840,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 488,965 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $684,551
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 475,163 shares (+834.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $665,228
$HYLN Government Contracts
We have seen $14,053,834 of award payments to $HYLN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ASSESSMENT OF NAVAL ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS: $13,913,886
- SBIR PHASE I: $139,948
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.