Hyliion Says Jon Panzer Joins As CFO

(RTTNews) - Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), a maker of electrified power train solutions for trucks, said on Monday that Jon Panzer has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Panzer has succeeded Sherri Baker, who left the company with effect from September 8.

Prior to joining Hyliion, Panzer spent 26 years at Union Pacific Railroad Co., where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Intermodal Operations.

He also served as Senior Vice President of Technology and Strategic Planning, Vice President and Treasurer, and Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis.

