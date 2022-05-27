Hyliion (HYLN) Gets 10 Hypertruck ERX Units Order From Holcim

Hyliion Holdings Corp. HYLN, a reputed player in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, recently announced that Holcim US has placed an order of 10 Hypertruck ERX units, backed by deposits to secure Hypertruck ERX production slots.



Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, specializes in low-carbon construction. It looks to leverage the Hyliion technology in its Texas and Oklahoma operations, where the Hypertruck ERX units will substitute diesel-fueled trucks.



Holcim placed the order after a visit to Hyliion’s headquarters, which gave the company an in-depth understanding of how the Hypertruck ERX could facilitate a reduction in the transportation carbon footprint.



Hyliion and Holcim share the common goal of transforming the transportation space through the initiative. Hyliion’s mission is to facilitate major change in Commercial trucking, which is known to be a potential contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Hyliion intends to mitigate the problem with the Hypertruck ERX — a solution that enables sustainable fleets without compromising on business. Holcim US is also dedicated to expediting the transition to net-zero – from offering low carbon cement and concrete to innovative carbon capture research.



Hyliion, based in the United States, provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles. The company's solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics to produce electrified powertrain systems.



Shares of Hyliion have lost 68.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 50.2% decline.



