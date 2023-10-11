News & Insights

Hyliion Holdings Slides After Announcing Strategic Options For Powertrain Business

October 11, 2023 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares are declining more than 49 percent on Wednesday morning trade. The company had announced on Tuesday that it has engaged strategic expert advisors to explore a range of options for its powertrain business.

The company said it intends to pause certain efforts, including securing orders for Hypertruck ERX-equipped trucks and new powertrain development work.

Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion said the company believes now is the right time to consider a host of strategic options for electric powertrain business to ensure that we deploy capital most effectively and maximize value.

Hyliion said it will continue commercialization of the fuel-agnostic KARNO generator, which the company expects to compete effectively in the stationary generator market due to its superior operating characteristics.

Currently, shares are at $0.59, down 49.66 percent from the previous close of $1.19 on a volume of 13,846,948.

