Hyliion Holdings Corporation - (HYLN) Price Target Decreased by 10.42% to 2.74

The average one-year price target for Hyliion Holdings Corporation - (NYSE:HYLN) has been revised to 2.74 / share. This is an decrease of 10.42% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.77 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyliion Holdings Corporation -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYLN is 0.03%, a decrease of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 55,870K shares. The put/call ratio of HYLN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Electric holds 5,500K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,721K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,539K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 17.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,952K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,026K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,661K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing an increase of 28.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Background Information

Hyliion's mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and GHG emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale.

