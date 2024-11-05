Hyliion Holdings announces transfer of listing to NYSE American

Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) announced that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the NYSE American exchange. The transition is expected to be effective following market close on November 8, 2024, with trading as an NYSE American-listed security beginning on November 11, 2024. Hyliion will continue to trade under its existing ticker symbol, “HYLN.” “We are pleased to extend our relationship within the NYSE family of exchanges by joining the NYSE American,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “This move aligns with our strategic goals, allowing us to access the tailored benefits offered to NYSE American-listed companies while maintaining the strength of our existing investor base.”

