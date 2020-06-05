HYLB Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the HYLB ETF (Symbol: HYLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.45, changing hands as high as $48.47 per share. HYLB shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYLB's low point in its 52 week range is $38.04 per share, with $50.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.44.

