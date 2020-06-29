HYLB, MDYV: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the HYLB ETF, where 11,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 10.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, which lost 9,500,000 of its units, representing a 30.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of MDYV, in morning trading today Molina Healthcare is up about 0.7%, and Medical Properties Trust is up by about 0.2%.

