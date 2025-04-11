And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Matthews China Active ETF, which lost 600,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of MCH, in morning trading today PDD Holdings is up about 1.8%, and Didi Global is higher by about 13.5%.
VIDEO: HYLB, MCH: Big ETF Outflows
