Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, where 11,600,000 units were destroyed, or a 10.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Matthews China Active ETF, which lost 600,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of MCH, in morning trading today PDD Holdings is up about 1.8%, and Didi Global is higher by about 13.5%.

VIDEO: HYLB, MCH: Big ETF Outflows

