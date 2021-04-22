HYLB, EGPT: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the HYLB ETF, which added 30,987,500 units, or a 22.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Egypt Index ETF, which added 275,000 units, for a 36.7% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.