HYLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the HYLB ETF (Symbol: HYLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.96, changing hands as high as $39.98 per share. HYLB shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYLB's low point in its 52 week range is $39.02 per share, with $40.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.