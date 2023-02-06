HYGV Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the HYGV ETF (Symbol: HYGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.33, changing hands as low as $41.28 per share. HYGV shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HYGV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.43 per share, with $47.5228 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.30.
