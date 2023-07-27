HYGV Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HYGV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the HYGV ETF (Symbol: HYGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.31, changing hands as low as $40.17 per share. HYGV shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYGV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.43 per share, with $43.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.25.

