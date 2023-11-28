HYGV Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HYGV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the HYGV ETF (Symbol: HYGV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.96, changing hands as high as $39.99 per share. HYGV shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYGV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.415 per share, with $42.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.97.

