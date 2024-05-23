News & Insights

Stocks

Hygrovest Shareholding Shifts Post Buyback

May 23, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hygrovest Limited (AU:HGV) has released an update.

Hygrovest Limited has reported a significant change in shareholding by HD Capital Partners Pty Ltd, with an increase in voting power from 9.9% to 13.0% due to an unmarketable parcel share buyback. The transaction occurred on the market with the shares priced at prevailing market rates. This shift in substantial holding underscores dynamic movements in Hygrovest’s investor landscape and could potentially impact the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:HGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMJJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.