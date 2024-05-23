Hygrovest Shareholding Shifts Post Buyback

Hygrovest Limited (AU:HGV) has released an update.

Hygrovest Limited has reported a significant change in shareholding by HD Capital Partners Pty Ltd, with an increase in voting power from 9.9% to 13.0% due to an unmarketable parcel share buyback. The transaction occurred on the market with the shares priced at prevailing market rates. This shift in substantial holding underscores dynamic movements in Hygrovest’s investor landscape and could potentially impact the company’s strategic direction.

