Hygrovest Limited Initiates Daily Share Buy-Back

Hygrovest Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with 112,980 securities bought back on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital efficiently and could signal confidence in its market value. Investors might see this as a strategic step to potentially enhance shareholder value.

