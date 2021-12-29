Hygiene products maker Essity buys U.S. wound care firm Hydrofera

Swedish hygiene products maker Essity said on Wednesday it had bought U.S advanced wound care products company Hydrofera.

Essity said in a statement the purchase price amounted to $116 million with a potential additional earnout amount of $15 million on a cash and debt free basis.

