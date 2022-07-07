Hygiene products maker Essity buys Modibodi in Australia

STOCKHOLM, July 7 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker Essity ESSITY.ST has agreed to buy Australian leakproof apparel maker Modibodi for 985 million Swedish crowns ($93.70 million), it said on Thursday in a statement.

($1 = 10.5125 Swedish crowns)

