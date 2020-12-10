Hygiene products group Essity offers to raise stake in Australia's Asaleo Care

Repeats to additional topic codes with no changes in text

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity ESSITYb.ST has made a non-binding indicative proposal to buy more shares in Australian hygiene company Asaleo Care Limited AHY.AX, where it is already the largest shareholder.

Essity, which currently owns 36.2% in Asaleo, said the proposal put forward to Asaleo's board was to buy stock at A$1.26 ($0.9403) per share, compared to the firm's market close of A$1.01 on Wednesday. The closing price corresponds to a market value of A$549 million.

"There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, that a formal binding proposal will be submitted, or that a transaction will be undertaken," Essity said in a statement on Thursday.

Essity said it will finance its acquisition of shares through own funds.

($1 = 1.3399 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom;Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.