Hygieia Group Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Hygieia Group Limited (HK:1650) has released an update.

Hygieia Group Limited’s shareholders have unanimously passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with 100% approval for items including the adoption of audited financial statements, director re-elections, and the issuance and buyback of shares. Shareholders also approved a final dividend payment and endorsed a major amendment to the company’s articles of association.

