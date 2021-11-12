HYG, UNOV: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which added 15,600,000 units, or a 7.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the UNOV ETF, which added 225,000 units, for a 36.0% increase in outstanding units.

