HYG, TOLZ: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, where 9,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, which lost 1,150,000 of its units, representing a 30.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of TOLZ, in morning trading today American Tower is up about 0.6%, and Enbridge is lower by about 0.3%.

