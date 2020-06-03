HYG, SPGM: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which added 21,100,000 units, or a 7.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, which added 1,900,000 units, for a 39.6% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SPGM, in morning trading today Microsoft is off about 0.5%, and Apple is up by about 0.2%.

