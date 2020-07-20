HYG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: HYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.94, changing hands as high as $84.02 per share. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYG's low point in its 52 week range is $67.52 per share, with $88.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.00.

