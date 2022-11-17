Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which added 24,100,000 units, or a 11.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the EVAV (EVAV), which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: HYG, EVAV: Big ETF Inflows

