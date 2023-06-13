Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which added 19,400,000 units, or a 9.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ESGY ETF, which added 70,000 units, for a 36.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: HYG, ESGY: Big ETF Inflows

