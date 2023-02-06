Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, where 4,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Egypt Index ETF, which lost 600,000 of its units, representing a 38.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of EGPT, in morning trading today Transglobe Energy is up about 7.8%.

VIDEO: HYG, EGPT: Big ETF Outflows

