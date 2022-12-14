Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, where 5,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.3% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares MSCI China A ETF, which lost 5,100,000 of its units, representing a 33.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: HYG, CNYA: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.