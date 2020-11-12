HYG, CHAD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which added 39,600,000 units, or a 14.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares, which added 1,550,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.