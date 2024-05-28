Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which added 24,600,000 units, or a 12.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of AFMC, in morning trading today Vistra is up about 2.6%, and Williams-sonoma is higher by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: HYG, AFMC: Big ETF Inflows

