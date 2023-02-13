Hyer Raymond T Increases Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG)

Fintel reports that Hyer Raymond T has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.36MM shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG). This represents 12.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 12, 2022 they reported 2.84MM shares and 10.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.25% and an increase in total ownership of 2.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.13% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings is $3.50. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.52. The average price target represents an increase of 62.13% from its latest reported closing price of $2.16.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Insurance Holdings is $693MM, an increase of 5.90%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings. This is a decrease of 99 owner(s) or 44.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTG is 0.02%, a decrease of 14.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.84% to 10,633K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTG is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 768K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 8.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 727K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Spotlight Asset Group holds 596K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 397K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 371K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

