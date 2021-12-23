HYDW Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the HYDW ETF (Symbol: HYDW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.59, changing hands as high as $50.67 per share. HYDW shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYDW's low point in its 52 week range is $49.7148 per share, with $51.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.