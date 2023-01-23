Hydrotreater shut for repairs at PBF Chalmette, La. refinery -sources

Adds diesel production impact

HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The diesel hydrotreater at PBF Energy’s PBF.N 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery is expected to be shut for at least a month of repairs following a fire in the unit on Saturday, people familiar with plant operations said.

The refinery's diesel production has been cut back because of the incident, they added without providing further details.

PBF spokesperson Michael Karlovich said in an email on Monday there were no injuries reported from the fire which was extinguished within 20 minutes.

He did not comment on the status of the 27,000-bpd hydrotreater or production at the refinery.

Hydrotreaters use hydrogen to remove sulfur from diesel and the feedstock from which it is made to comply with U.S. environmental rules.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.