Hydrofarm Holdings Group, which sells hydroponics and specialty indoor gardening supplies, raised $173 million by offering 8.7 million shares at $20, above the upwardly revised range of $17 to $18. The company originally planned to offer 8.7 million shares at a range of $14 to $16. At pricing, the company raised 14% more in proceeds than anticipated.



Hydrofarm Holdings Group plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HYFM. J.P. Morgan, Stifel, Deutsche Bank, Truist Securities and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Hydroponics supplier Hydrofarm Holdings prices IPO at $20, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.