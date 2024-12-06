HydroGraph Upsizes Private Placement Amid High Demand

Hydrograph Clean Power (TSE:HG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. has increased its private placement to $3.5 million due to strong investor demand, aiming to expedite its market path. The raised funds will be used for application development, production expansion, and accelerating commercial programs. The offering is set to close around December 11, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

For further insights into TSE:HG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.