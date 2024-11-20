HydroGraph Expands Automotive Reach and Investor Relations

Hydrograph Clean Power (TSE:HG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HydroGraph Clean Power has received a purchase order from a major global automotive company for four new graphene products, highlighting their strategic position in the growing automotive composites market. To support its commercial expansion, the company has appointed Darrow Associates to manage investor relations, ensuring effective communication with stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:HG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.