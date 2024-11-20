News & Insights

HydroGraph Expands Automotive Reach and Investor Relations

November 20, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hydrograph Clean Power (TSE:HG) has released an update.

HydroGraph Clean Power has received a purchase order from a major global automotive company for four new graphene products, highlighting their strategic position in the growing automotive composites market. To support its commercial expansion, the company has appointed Darrow Associates to manage investor relations, ensuring effective communication with stakeholders.

