HydrogenOne’s Sunfire Secures Major Electrolyser Contract

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc (GB:HGEN) has released an update.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc celebrates a major milestone as its portfolio company Sunfire GmbH secures a 50 MW electrolyser contract with Finland’s Ren-Gas for a hydrogen project in Tampere. This deal highlights Sunfire’s advanced technology and expertise in producing green hydrogen and synthetic e-methane for sustainable heavy road transportation and district heating. HydrogenOne’s investment in Sunfire plays a significant role in its portfolio, emphasizing the company’s commitment to clean energy solutions.

