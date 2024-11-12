News & Insights

HydrogenOne’s Elcogen Secures EU Grant for Green Hydrogen

November 12, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc (GB:HGEN) has released an update.

Elcogen, a portfolio company of HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc, has been awarded a €25 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund to boost green hydrogen production in Europe. This funding will help Elcogen expand its manufacturing capacity for clean energy technology, marking a significant milestone for the hydrogen sector and highlighting the EU’s commitment to low-carbon innovations. HydrogenOne’s investment in Elcogen underscores the potential for growth and regulatory support within the hydrogen market.

